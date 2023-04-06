Metrolink has launched an Earth Day campaign to raise awareness about the environmental benefits of using the train.
On Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, Metrolink will provide free rides all day on all Metrolink and Arrow service trains.
Riders can use the promotional code “EarthDay2023” to redeem their free rides on Earth Day at Metrolink station ticket machines.
Current Metrolink mobile app users will automatically receive a free ticket to their mobile ticket wallet on Friday, April 21. Anyone who downloads and registers an account on the Metrolink mobile app before that date will receive the free Earth Day ticket. Both the promo code and the mobile ticket will only be valid on April 22.
----- TO KICK OFF the campaign, Metrolink will hold an Earth Day photo contest, “A Picture is Worth a Thousand Rides.”
Leading up to Earth Day, riders are invited to explore the beautiful sights and landmarks of Southern California by train. Riders can then enter the contest by submitting their name, photo or photos, and destination to Metrolink@theaxisagency.com. The deadline to submit photos is Monday, April 24. Three winners will be selected, and each will receive Metrolink Monthly passes for a year.
For more information, visit Metrolinktrains.com/EarthDay.
