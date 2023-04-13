Students had a chance to learn about different professions at Michael D'Arcy Elementary School's Career Day recently.
Presenters included officers from the Fontana Police Department, first responders from American Medical Response (AMR), and a platoon sergeant.
Other presenters were a certified humane education specialist (dog handler) and a Riverside County attorney.
“Thank you to all of our education partners for coming out to inspire our Dalmatians!” said a Facebook post by Colton Joint Unified School District.
