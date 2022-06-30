Millions of California taxpayers will receive direct payments of $350 from the state later this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders announced recently.
Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) said the details of the payments were worked out as part of an agreement on the framework for the 2022-23 state budget.
“California’s budget addresses the state’s most pressing needs, and prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are grappling with global inflation and rising prices of everything from gas to groceries,” Newsom and the legislators said in a statement.
“The centerpiece of the agreement, a $17 billion inflation relief package, will offer tax refunds to millions of working Californians. Twenty-three million Californians will benefit from direct payments of up to $1,050. The package will also include a suspension of the state sales tax on diesel, and additional funds to help people pay their rent and utility bills.”
The size of the payments would be determined by income and family size. Single filers who earn up to $75,000 a year would get $350, while joint filers earning up to $150,000 would receive $700. Single or joint filers who have at least one dependent would receive an additional $350.
Single filers who earn between $75,001 and $125,000 would receive $250, and joint filers earning between $150,001 and $250,000 would get $500. Single or joint filers who have at least one dependent would be given an additional $250.
The rebates are expected to be issued starting in late October.
The state has a huge budget surplus of nearly $100 billion, and Newsom is using some of the extra funds to provide relief to residents who have been struggling with inflation, especially on gasoline prices.
However, Republicans have criticized Newsom because he has refused to consider suspending the state’s gas tax, which is going up an additional 3 cents on July 1.
“A full repeal of the state gas tax in March could have saved Californians $17 million per day and $1.5 billion to date. But instead they were forced to pay an additional 51 cents per gallon as a result of California’s gasoline tax, the highest in the nation,” said Republican leaders in a letter to Newsom. “Californians need tax relief now, a fact even President Biden has acknowledged.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.