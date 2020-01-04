California's minimum wage went up by a dollar on Jan. 1, 2020.
The minimum wage for employers with 25 employees or less rose from $11 per hour to $12 per hour, while the minimum wage for employers with 26 employees or more rose from $12 to $13.
The minimum wage has been steadily going up in the state ever since Jan. 1, 2017, when it increased from $10 to $10.50. The minimum wage will continue to rise by $1 per hour each year until 2023.
Although there are some exceptions, almost all employees in California must be paid the minimum wage as required by state law, according to the state's Department of Industrial Relations.
Employees who are exempt from the law include outside salespersons, individuals who are the parent, spouse, or child of the employer, and apprentices regularly indentured under the State Division of Apprenticeship Standards.
