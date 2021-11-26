A bit of history was made in Fontana on Nov. 17: For the first time, a young lady was crowned Miss Fontana and also opened her own business in the same year.
Camila Valencia, who earned the title of the city’s queen in June, celebrated the grand opening of her notary public office with a ribbon cutting ceremony in the downtown area.
Members of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce and political leaders participated in the event.
“This is a blessing,” Valencia said. “Today, I am able to accomplish my dream, and I know it’s just the beginning.”
Several members of her Miss Fontana court also were in attendance.
“The Miss Fontana Pageant opened a lot of doors for me,” Valencia said. “I was in the right place at the right time.”
Valencia Notary is located at 8689 Sierra Avenue.
