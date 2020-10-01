Molina Healthcare of California and Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) are joining forces to help lead a new healthcare initiative called “Together4IE.”
This collaboration will raise awareness about available coverage through Medi-Cal and the health insurance marketplace (Covered California) to support Californians affected by income or employment changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health plans launched a website and are offering a toll-free number (1-866-U2Apply) to learn more about securing affordable health insurance.
The unemployment rates in San Bernardino and Riverside counties have skyrocketed because of the coronavirus crisis this year, which has led many to consequently lose health insurance coverage for themselves and their families.
“As many families face increased uncertainty during this time, Molina and IEHP are here to help them navigate the health care system,” said John Kotal, president of Molina Healthcare of California. “As a company with roots in this region for decades, Molina continues to advocate for quality access to health care for IE residents who need it most.”
The “Together4IE” initiative connects qualified residents to resources and works to reduce any stigma around government-sponsored health care.
Community agencies engaged in support of the initiative include: Covered California, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Riverside Department of Public Social Services, Riverside University Health System, San Bernardino County Transitional Assistance Department, Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Company, and hundreds of local community organizations.
“This is about doing the right thing for the community we know and love,” said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP chief executive officer. “Through collaboration and partnerships with agencies in the Inland Empire, we can rally around our neighbors to fill in the gaps in care, coverage and information. The health and wellness of our communities is our largest priority, and we will do all we can to ensure residents have access to the care and resources they need.”
For more information or to enroll, visit https://www.together4ie.com/ or call 1-866-U2Apply (866-822-7759).
