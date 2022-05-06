Wienerschnitzel will be offering a free meal for moms on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8.
The world’s largest hot dog chain has cooked up a "MOMumental" deal to celebrate that special person you call mom, according to a news release issued by Wienerschnitzel.
The free meal, which is only valid on May 8, includes a chili dog, small fries, and a small drink.
Proof of mom-bership is required. Examples include bringing your kids, showing adorable photos, or just saying #momlife, the news release said.
“This Mother’s Day, let us take care of the cooking so you can celebrate the supermom in your life,” said Doug Koegeboehn, chief marketing officer for Wienerschnitzel.
Fontana has Wienerschnitzel locations at 14524 Baseline Avenue in the northeastern area of the city and 10056 Sierra Avenue in the southern area.
For more information, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.
