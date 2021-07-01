Morris Automotive Supply has been helping Fontana residents with their automotive needs since 1952, and the family-operated company's success can be attributed to the hard work of its many employees.
On June 24, the company held a special event to thank one of those employees, Kim Major, for her 25 years of service at the location.
"We have such a great team here, and we are honored to have Kim be a part of our team," said owner Randall Swedlove. "It has been a pleasure working with her for the past 25 years."
Major started out as a driver and is now the controller for the business.
She is one of 50 people employed by Morris Automotive Supply, which is one of the oldest companies operating under the same ownership in Fontana’s history.
Morris Automotive Supply has grown tremendously over the years and now occupies seven buildings covering 24,000 square feet in the downtown area.
The company, which will be celebrating its 70th year in 2022, is located at 8539 Nuevo Avenue, and the phone number is (909) 829-4481.
