NAI Capital Commercial announced the long-term lease of a 77,082 square foot industrial warehouse facility located at 11070 Mulberry Avenue in Fontana, the company said in a news release.
NAI Capital Ontario brokers, Nicholas Chang, CCIM, SIOR, Richard Lee, SIOR, Justin Kuehn, and Sione Fua of LEE | CHANG | KUEHN | FUA represented the tenant, North Carolina-based Third Party Logistics (3PL) Company, in the lease of a warehouse located within a 143,186 square foot logistics center.
“Brothers Freight Management has experienced exponential growth during the pandemic,” said Justin Kuehn, vice president with NAI Capital’s LEE | CHANG | KUEHN | FUA. “With their sales more than doubling due to the increase in online shopping during COVID-19, the company was desperate for larger warehouse space to fulfill their rapid growth of customer orders. Their new facility will give them the space and functionality necessary to continue their growth over the next five years. We are happy to have provided a solution that fit their requirements in a timely manner."
Gus Andros and Rick John of DAUM Commercial in Ontario represented the landlord, Link Logistics.
