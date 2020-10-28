Vice President Vivian Wang with NAI Capital Commercial’s Industrial Services Group in Ontario recently completed a 126,399 square foot lease in Rialto, according to a news release by NAI Capital Commercial.
Wang represented the tenant, UniStorage Inc., in the transaction. The owner, Westcore Alpha Lilac, LLC, was represented by Chase MacLeod of Stream Realty Partners.
The building is located at 360 S Lilac Avenue. Built in 1991, the building is a freestanding industrial building. UniStorage will occupy the entire building.
The building features 11,031 square feet of dedicated shipping/receiving office space with a restroom, climate-controlled mezzanine, 17 dock high loading doors equipped with mechanical pit levelers, five ground level doors, 24’-27’ minimum clear height, two secured access gates and 97 parking stalls.
UniStorage is in the process of upgrading the building into a fully functioning logistics services facility.
“This was an attractive facility for UniStorage because of the location and demographics. The logistics services market has made space, quality and affordable space, a sought after asset in the Inland Empire," Wang said. "The competition for space is intense and vacancy remains low for this property category.”
