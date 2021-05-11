Vice President Alicia Hornyak with NAI Capital Commercial’s Ontario office completed the sale of a 5-acre truck terminal facility in Bloomington.
The total sale price was $6.3 million, or $1.26 million an acre.
Hornyak represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was A-Sterling Freight Carries, Inc.
The property is located at 11205 Cedar Avenue. The truck terminal facility featured a completely fenced state of the art security entry system, about 350 feet of street frontage on Cedar, a workshop with two roll up doors, carport for eight vehicles, loading dock for trailers, and a 3,000-square-foot home.
“The depletion of land in the West Inland Empire is driving up development, land, rent, and sales prices in the East,” Hornyak said. “We are seeing phenomenal growth, fueling higher prices. Improvements to this property will only increase its value.”
NAI Capital Commercial is the largest agent and employee owned full service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Southern California.
