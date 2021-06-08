Senior Vice President Vivian Wang with NAI Capital Commercial’s Industrial Services Group in Ontario negotiated a long-term 84,364 square foot warehouse/distribution lease in Fontana.
Wang represented the tenant, Pacific PPE Corporation, in the transaction. The owner, Dermody Properties, was represented by Cushman and Wakefield.
The building is located at 7580 Cherry Avenue in northwestern Fontana. Completed in 2008, the building is a class A warehouse/distribution facility featuring 30-foot clear height, ESFR sprinkler system, 18 dock high doors, two drive-in doors, and a 179-foot concrete truck court.
Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development, and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, acquired the property in 2020.
“The competition for class A warehouse/distribution space remains intense and vacancy continues to be low,” Wang said. “This property is in a strategic location and provides Pacific PPE Corporation with an efficient warehouse and distribution center for its business operations.”
