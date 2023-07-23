Chaffey College in August will launch a landmark Property Management and Leasing Certificate program created by National CORE and Hope through Housing, nonprofits that partner to create affordable housing communities and deliver support services to their residents.
Called CORE Academy, the free, six-course certificate program will equip individuals with limited or no previous experience for entry-level employment in the growing fields of property management and property maintenance. The certificate can be completed in a single semester.
“National CORE and Hope through Housing are excited to be partnering with Chaffey College on this groundbreaking initiative,” said National CORE President Michael Ruane.
“We created CORE Academy in 2022 to fill the gap between available jobs in the multifamily apartment field and the opportunity to develop new job skills among affordable housing residents and others in the community,” said Gregory Bradbard, president of Hope through Housing and senior vice president of external affairs for National CORE. “This partnership takes the concept to an entirely new level.”
The certificate will introduce students to the world of property management, with a focus on affordable housing. The program includes the following classes: Leasing Basics I and II; Intermediate Leasing/Property Management I and II; and Advanced Leasing/Property Management I and II.
Chaffey College Superintendent/President Henry D. Shannon called the new program an exciting first step in the college’s partnership with National CORE and Hope through Housing.
“We want the best, most rewarding career paths for our students, and this is a terrific example of how working with the community yields these kinds of opportunities,” Shannon said. “We are grateful to all of our partners for bringing CORE Academy to life.”
Bradbard thanked Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino) for helping to secure two state budget allocations to build the certificate program as well as to establish a facility for the CORE Academy.
“I am excited to have been a part of helping to assist the CORE Academy/Chaffey College partnership in developing an avenue for our region’s students to receive effective career training that will lead to good wages and also serve as an economic engine for the Inland Empire,” Ramos said.
In addition to the Chaffey College program, CORE Academy teams will work to expand opportunities for career coaching, employment training and job placement that span a variety of career paths beyond the property management industry.
“Our goal is to connect National CORE residents and other low-income individuals with the tools and guidance needed to build employment skills that lead to a living-wage career,” Bradbard said.
Prior to the Chaffey partnership, about 40 students graduated from the National CORE/Hope through Housing program, including Jeidi Baker, now a leasing consultant for National CORE.
“I used to work at a warehouse and then I saw the opportunity that CORE Academy was offering,” Baker said. “The class at CORE Academy gave us all this information. … I graduated from the class, I applied for the job. So I got an interview and here I am.”
To learn more, visit www.HTHF.org/core-academy.
To enroll in classes, visit Chaffey.edu/admissions.
For more information about CORE Academy or assistance from Hope through Housing in career coaching, contact Kimberly J-Franklin at kjackson@hthf.org.
National Core is a horrible company that's funded by taxpayers to force local middle class communities to erect massive permanent homeless housing structures into their safe neighborhoods. Now they are using this scam of a program to get people to basically work for free while in doing what should paid on-the-job training and then hired them to do their dirty work for them. Businesses like National Core give all non-profits a bad name. Just see what they are doing to the La Verne and San Dimas communities!
https://www.change.org/p/stop-the-proposed-740-e-foothill-blvd-project
