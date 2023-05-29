The National Innovative Communities Conference (NICC) is an event hosted by Reach Out that brings together cross-sectoral leaders, strategists, influencers, businesses, and organizations who are passionate about building and sustaining a high-quality of life for the Inland region.
This year’s signature conference returns to a robust, two-day in-person event. NICC 2023 will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, June 13-14 at the Riverside Convention Center.
This year's theme is “Power: Dignity, Equity, Justice, Be the Voice, Not an Echo!”
The featured keynote speaker will be Laura Coates, CNN host and senior legal analyst, best-selling author, and radio talk show host of “The Laura Coates Show” on SiriusXM. Coates is also a former federal prosecutor who specializes in the intersection of civil rights and criminal prosecution. She served as assistant United States attorney for the District of Columbia, as well as a trial attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, specializing in the enforcement of voting rights throughout the U.S.
Conference attendees will also hear from speakers at informative plenary sessions and panel discussions. Confirmed speakers include Dr. Somava Stout, from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; Dr. Cid Pinedo, CEO of the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation; Riverside University Health System Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari, Medical Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung; San Bernardino County Public Health Department Director Joshua Dugas, Medical Officer Dr. Michael Sequeira, and more.
Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are still available.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit we-reachout.org/nicc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.