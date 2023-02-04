Natural gas prices, which skyrocketed in January, will go down significantly this month, according to a news release issued by SoCal Gas.
After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for natural gas have dropped, resulting in a 68 percent decrease for SoCalGas core customers (residential and small businesses), when compared to prices seen in January.
SoCalGas estimates that if a customer received a $300 bill for January usage, that same usage would result in a bill of about $135 for February usage.
While prices in the western region have decreased from the prices seen in January, they remain higher than last year when the average SoCalGas residential bill for February usage was $99.
“The core procurement rate reflects the price SoCalGas pays for natural gas for residential and business customers. That rate changes each month,” SoCalGas said. “SoCalGas does not set the price for natural gas. Instead, natural gas prices are determined by national and regional markets. SoCalGas buys natural gas in those markets on behalf of residential and small business customers, and the cost of buying that gas is billed to those customers with no markup, meaning SoCalGas does not profit from the movement of gas commodity prices.”
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), a number of factors have contributed to higher natural gas commodity prices that customers are currently seeing.
• Widespread, below-normal temperatures on much of the West Coast, including Washington and Oregon;
• High natural gas demand for heating by customers in areas with below normal temperatures;
• Reduced natural gas supplies to the West Coast from Canada and the Rocky Mountains;
• Reduced interstate pipeline capacity to the West Coast because of pipeline maintenance activities in West Texas; and
• Low natural gas storage levels on the West Coast.
According to the EIA, the U.S. set a natural gas consumption daily record on Dec. 23, 2022, further exacerbating supply and demand woes.
“While we’re relieved that price have dropped significantly since last month, they remain higher than usual for this time of year,” said SoCalGas Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Gillian Wright. “We know that many of our customers are feeling the impacts of high prices, and we hear their concerns. More than ever, we urge customers to take advantage of conservation tips, programs, and financial assistance that may be available for eligible applicants to provide some relief.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.