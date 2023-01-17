A new Boot Barn store will be holding a grand opening event in Fontana during the weekend of Jan. 20-22.
The 15,000-square-foot store is located at 16685 Sierra Lakes Parkway, Suite 200 in the northern area of the city.
During the grand opening days, there will be live music, giveaways, and community events.
Boot Barn started as one store in 1978 and has since become the largest western and workwear retailer in the nation.
The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call (909) 371-1650.
