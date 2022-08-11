There is now a new car-free way to travel to Ontario International Airport.
Residents from throughout the region can take Metrolink right to Cucamonga Station in Rancho Cucamonga, where they will be met by ONT Connect, a direct shuttle operated by Omnitrans and powered by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.
ONT Connect shuttles will meet each Metrolink train for a quick, no-wait connection to Ontario Airport terminals two and four and will collect riders from the airport for the return trip to Cucamonga Station. The ride is free for anyone transferring from or to Metrolink or Omnitrans.
“ONT Connect service provides an effective, convenient way for travelers and commuters to get to the airport without traffic and parking challenges,” said Omnitrans CEO/General Manager Erin Rogers. “We’re pleased to provide new service that effectively connects our region through multi-agency partnerships.”
“ONT Connect will offer a multimodal ‘first-mile/last-mile’ solution for getting directly to and from Ontario airport via public transit,” said SBCTA President Art Bishop. “Travelers throughout the region will be able to use Metrolink or Omnitrans to get to Cucamonga Station and then have a quick, easy ride to the airport. This will reduce congestion and emissions associated with car trips to the airport, and provide an economical alternative to the costs of driving to and from ONT.”
Cucamonga Station, which is just off Milliken Avenue, is served by Metrolink’s San Bernardino Line which travels between Union Station and downtown San Bernardino. On weekdays, 18 trains in each direction serve the station, while weekend service is eight trains in each direction.
The station is also served hourly by the Omnitrans Route 82 bus line.
For route and schedule information on ONT Connect, visit omnitrans.org or download the Transit app to plan a trip.
