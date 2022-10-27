Elected officials, community leaders and medical professionals from across the region gathered this week to celebrate the grand opening of an innovative new clinic that will provide essential prenatal and perinatal health care to underserved Black women and their families.
Made possible by a grant from First 5 San Bernardino and led by longtime Inland Empire physician Dr. Guillermo J. Valenzuela, the patient-centered Neighborly Adaptable Equitable care for Black Obstetric patients with Respect (NAEBOR) Clinic seeks to reverse systemic issues that have left Black and African American families suffering worse health outcomes during pregnancy and infancy than any other group.
Historically, African American and Black women experience higher rates of infant mortality and are three to four times more likely to die in childbirth when compared to women of other races. Reasons for these devastating outcomes often include structural racism and bias in the current health care system, and a lack of access to reproductive health care.
“In San Bernardino County, Black women have among the lowest rates of early prenatal care, when compared to mothers of other races. These statistics are simply unacceptable,” said Dr. Valenzuela. “By increasing access to culturally appropriate prenatal care for pregnant Black women in San Bernardino County, we can improve perinatal outcomes and improve the health of Black women and their families in our communities. Our goal is to make this clinic the model for tackling these issues.”
Studies have shown that women of color also reported feelings of discrimination, neglect, or disrespect within the healthcare system. Such experiences affect their inclination to seek care during pregnancy or after. By incorporating training of health care team members in cultural awareness and implicit bias, the clinic will help improve reproductive health care outcomes, officials said.
The NAEBOR clinic will operate from the existing Mommy and Me Medical Group Clinic at 416 W Foothill Boulevard in Rialto. For information on the clinic or to schedule an appointment, contact (909) 421-0493 or visit https://www.naeborclinic.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.