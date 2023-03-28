Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced recently that homes are now selling at Narra Hills, a new exclusive gated master-planned community in northwestern Fontana.
Model homes are also available to tour.
“We’re very excited to launch sales for new High Performance Homes at Narra Hills, our first master-planned community in the great city of Fontana,” said Patrick Higgins, vice president of sales and marketing, Southern California Division, Landsea Homes. “The homes at Narra Hills reflect innovative designs and floorplans, desirable built-in technology and flexible space options made to fit different buyer lifestyles. This is a new Southern California submarket for us, and we look forward to getting buyers into their new homes where they can ‘live in their element’ for years to come.”
Homes are now selling in two neighborhoods:
• Strata – A collection of 127 single-family homes, these two-story homes range from 2,099 to 2,552 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Prices begin in the low $600,000s.
• Wildstar – A collection of 78 single-family homes ranging from 2,747 to 3,079 square feet with options for up to five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Prices begin in the upper $700,000s.
Narra Hills, which will ultimately consist of 489 homes, is spread across more than 100 acres and backs up to the San Bernardino National Forest. It is the only master planned community in Fontana that will feature homes with views west of Interstate 15. The community will include distinct home product types consisting of single-family homes, cluster homes, and townhomes.
The community’s recreation area will include an array of amenities, from a pool, a clubhouse, playgrounds, and a tot lot, to a turf area, fire pit lounge, and barbecue and eating area. The parks will include pickleball courts, lawns, and picnic pavilions with additional bar-be-cue areas. The community will also feature a dog park for dogs of all sizes.
Later this year, Landsea Homes will launch sales for additional single-family home and townhome neighborhoods in Narra Hills, including Goldenpeak, Skyeland and Clementine.
For more information on Narra Hills, visit: https://landseahomes.com/southern-california/san-bernardino-county/north-fontana/narra-hills/.
