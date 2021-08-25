Fontana Hyundai will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new facility on Friday, Aug. 27.
The dealership is located at 16850 South Highland Avenue in the Fontana Auto Center.
On Labor Day weekend, Fontana Hyundai will host a grand opening event that will begin on Friday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue through Monday, Sept. 6. This event will feature a food truck provided by TK Burgers.
Fontana Hyundai will be showing off its expansive lineup of both all-new and used Hyundai models, including the all-electric Hyundai Kona subcompact SUV, the Hyundai Veloster sports car, the new Hyundai Palisade SUV, and many others.
The dealership will also be hosting multiple giveaways and offering special deals to customers who attend the grand opening event.
Fontana Hyundai will offer a variety of flexible financing options for new and used vehicles and will keep a consistent inventory of the safest, highest-performing, most economic, and most stylish used and new models in Hyundai's vehicle lineup on the lot, the company said in a news release.
The dealership lot will also be home to a service bay that offers maintenance services, repairs, and part replacements for all Hyundai vehicles.
The dealership is on the northwest corner of South Highland and Sierra avenues. It joins Rotolo Chevrolet, Rock Honda, Fontana Nissan, Valley KIA, and Fontana Mazda, which are already in the Fontana Auto Center.
For more information, visit https://www.fontanahyundai.com or call the sales office at (909) 346-2490.
