A new skills training program based in Fontana has received a Microsoft Community Skills Program Grant.
“Skill Up, Badge Up” is a digital badge training program offered by Empowering Success Now (ESN), a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. ESN was one of 50 applicants to receive the Microsoft grant out of 5,000 throughout the United States.
Created from that grant was the digital badge program which helps individuals level up their skills in 30 days and provides opportunities for personal and career growth.
The official program launch will be held on Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at ESN, located at 7940 Cherry Avenue, Suite 201.
The “Skill Up, Badge Up” program will provide prospective students with a variety of course choices, including Soft-Skills Training, Critical Thinking, Time Management, and Problem Solving, in addition to Business Communications, Microsoft Competency, and basic work skills development.
The training courses are designed to target high school students, “disconnected youth” ages 18 to 24 who are neither working or in school, and adults both working and unemployed. The program is a resource for employers, job placement programs, reentry programs, and educators.
Through the Inland Empire Institute of Business and Technology (IEI), the educational branch of ESN, the “Skill Up, Badge Up” program provides students that successfully complete the 30-day course with a digital badge. The digital badge works as a credentialing mechanism that validates the skills of an individual for current or potential employers, and educational institutes. The digital badge is housed and managed online and can be displayed on social networks, websites, and job searching sites to validate proficiency and skill levels.
The official hard launch of the program will take place in January, with additional courses taught by seasoned educators and career professionals.
For more information, visit: https://ieitraining.org/skill-up-badge-up.
