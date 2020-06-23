A new Spectrum store has opened in Fontana, according to a news release issued by Charter Communications, Inc. on June 23.
The store gives consumers in Fontana a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile or voice services, the company said in a news release.
“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” said Pattie Eliason, group vice president of Spectrum Stores and Retail. “They are working to make our new store in Fontana a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”
The new store at 16973 Sierra Lakes Parkway is open Mondays through Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the store, with occupancy of the store managed by employees. Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store, the company said.
The Fontana location offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is designed to provide customers the highest quality experience at great value, including access to next-generation 5G service where available, the company said.
Along with sampling and ordering Spectrum services, customers also can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.
