The newest Starbucks coffeehouse in Fontana will hold a grand opening on Thursday, Jan. 26.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will include a ribbon cutting celebration, music, and a special drawing.
Starbucks is located at 16931 Foothill Boulevard, in the former KFC building on the corner of Foothill and Sierra Avenue.
For more information, call (909) 808-7478.
