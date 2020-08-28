The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has approved a rule that will dramatically reduce smog-forming emissions from heavy-duty diesel trucks, a regulation which supporters said would improve the air quality in areas such as the Inland Empire, including Fontana.
The “Heavy-Duty Low NOx Omnibus Regulation” passed by CARB on Aug. 27 will require manufacturers to comply with tougher emissions standards, overhaul engine testing procedures, and further extend engine warranties to ensure that emissions of NOx (oxides of nitrogen, a key component of smog) are reduced to help California meet federal air quality standards and critical public health goals, CARB said in a news release.
“Even as California ramps up the numbers of zero-emission electric and fuel-cell trucks on our roads over the next decade and beyond, tens of thousands of new internal combustion trucks will still be sold in our state,” said CARB Chair Mary D. Nichols. “This regulation ensures that conventional diesel trucks will run as cleanly as possible at every point in their duty cycle."
Reducing NOx emissions is vital to public heath, CARB said. As a precursor to smog, NOx can cause or worsen numerous respiratory and other health ailments, and is also associated with premature death. All combustion engines produce NOx, and although technology has advanced markedly over the years, California must still do more to reduce NOx emissions from mobile sources, especially trucks, CARB said.
The regulation is expected to have a significant impact on communities adjacent to railyards, ports and warehouses that typically experience heavy truck traffic. These trucks often idle, move slowly and make frequent stops -- all actions that increase NOx emissions.
Today’s heavy-duty trucks do not control NOx effectively during such “low load” conditions, CARB said. The new standards will reduce NOx emissions by 90 percent or more when trucks are operating under these low load real-world operations.
Fontana is a major hub for the trucking industry. Dozens of companies operate in the city, creating many jobs, but some residents have been getting increasingly concerned about the negative health impacts associated with trucking.
“The Board’s actions represent a major win for all California families,” said Will Barrett, the director of clean air advocacy for the American Lung Association in California, in a news release. “Requiring oil tankers and other ships to clean up will drastically reduce cancer risk and other diesel-driven health risks in portside communities. Further, requiring major reductions from heavy-duty trucks will save thousands of lives and avoid tens of billions of dollars in health costs. Industry opposition rang hollow in the face of health experts and community members speaking out for relief from unacceptable levels of toxic pollution.”
Paola Loera, a UC Riverside Loveridge Fellow with the Lung Association, testified at the CARB hearing.
“California communities facing staggering inequities in pollution burdens will breathe easier because of the standards set by the Board," Loera said on Aug. 28. "My generation knows we must speak out and fight for clean air for all communities regardless of race or income. Yesterday was a good day for our health and our future.”
Dr. Karen Jakpor, a physician living with severe asthma, also testified during the hearing and noted her own experiences with trucking pollution in the Inland Empire.
“I’ve been hospitalized more times than I can count because of my asthma -- there’s no time to lose," Jakpor said. "Health professionals know we needed clean air a generation ago, and CARB’s votes make clear that it isn’t fair to condemn yet another generation to a life of freight pollution."
Once it is fully phased in by 2031, the rule is expected to reduce harmful NOx emissions in California by more than 23 tons per day. These NOx reductions are the equivalent of taking 16 million light-duty cars off the road in 2031. (For context, California currently has 26 million registered light duty vehicles). This will also result in 3,900 avoided premature deaths and 3,150 avoided hospitalizations statewide over the life of the rule (2024–2050), and lead to estimated statewide health benefits (savings from health care costs) of approximately $36.8 billion, CARB said.
All components of the new rule will be phased in, allowing engine manufacturers time to prepare for compliance. The NOx standards that engines must meet will be cut to about 75 percent below current standards beginning in 2024, and 90 percent below current standards in 2027.
