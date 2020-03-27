Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 27 issued an executive order banning the enforcement of eviction orders for renters affected by COVID-19 through May 31.
The order prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent and prohibits enforcement of evictions by law enforcement or courts. It also requires tenants to declare in writing, no more than seven days after the rent comes due, that the tenant cannot pay all or part of their rent due to COVID-19.
The tenant would be required to retain documentation but not required to submit it to the landlord in advance. And the tenant would remain obligated to repay full rent in a timely manner and could still face eviction after the enforcement moratorium is lifted. The order takes effect immediately, and provides immediate relief to tenants for whom rent is due on April 1, Newsom said.
In response to this executive order, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) California released the following statement today from Bob Schoonover, president of SEIU California and SEIU Local 721:
“Gov. Newsom’s statewide eviction moratorium is the kind of bold and decisive action California needs at this time -- protecting families already rocked by COVID-19 job losses from becoming even more vulnerable to homelessness. With more than one million workers having lost their jobs or having had their hours cut in the last two weeks, many families have no way to make the rent payment due April 1. A single statewide standard without onerous paperwork requirements makes this moratorium an extremely effective and immediate tool. Cushioning the economic blow for millions of families will also position California’s economy to bounce back from the financial toll of the virus."
