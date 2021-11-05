aha! powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines announced it is now part of the Inland Empire community with its inaugural nonstop flight to Reno on Nov. 4. The inaugural flight begins aha! service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Ontario International Airport.
“We’re looking forward to providing the Inland Empire with the opportunity to take short trips to Reno and Lake Tahoe without the hassle of a long drive or multiple airport stops and layovers,” said ExpressJet’s CEO Subodh Karnik. “aha!’s nonstop flight from Reno to Ontario will also be a boon to incoming Reno-Tahoe customers who can now access So-Cal from the convenience of Ontario.”
Flights will operate each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, departing Ontario at 4 p.m. and arriving at Reno-Tahoe at 5:28 p.m. Reno to Ontario flights depart at 1:35 p.m. and arrive at 3:03 p.m.
The quick 1 hour and 28 minutes flights give travelers more time on the ground to make the most of their vacation time and the ability to put together short mid-week trips to take advantage of lower week-day hotel rates.
aha! is giving one free ticket to the first 100 Ontario-Reno customers. Travelers can use the promo-code WELCOME2ONT to receive the $0 base fare for travel through Jan. 15, 2021 (available for purchase through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 7, while supplies last. This offer is not valid for travel Nov. 24-29. Other restrictions apply).
aha! is offering an introductory, limited-time launch fare of $49 each way until Nov. 15. Travelers can book at www.flyaha.com or through the aha! contact center at (775) 439-0888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.