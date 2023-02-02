Fontana resident Terri Norwood has launched Bright Stars Literacy Connection in the local area.
Norwood was presented with a certificate of recognition by a representative from the office of Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes during an event on Jan. 28.
Bright Stars Literacy Connection’s mission is to promote literacy awareness among children, parents, and families by offering fun, engaging, and educational literacy experiences.
For more information, visit https://brightstarsliteracyconnection.com/
