Old Dominion Freight Line, one of the largest less-than-truckload carriers in North America, will be hosting an in-person job fair at its local Bloomington service center to hire 30 full-time employees.
The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2180 South Willow Avenue.
The job openings are being offered in order to accommodate business growth in the region, the company said in a news release.
Management will host interviews and make hiring decisions onsite, though truck driver applicants may have to return for a second round or road test.
All attendees will be temperature-checked upon arrival and should bring a physical copy of their resume. Old Dominion asks all applicants to wear a mask, and interviews will be conducted following social distancing guidelines.
Potential applicants can park in the employee parking lot in front of the service center and check in with security.
Class A CDL drivers are eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus.
For more information, log on to odfl.com/careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.