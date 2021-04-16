Old Dominion Freight Line, one of the largest less-than-truckload carriers in North America, will be hosting an in-person job fair at its local Bloomington service center in order to hire 25 full-time employees.
The event will take place on Saturday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2180 South Willow Avenue. Potential applicants can park in the employee parking lot in front of the service center and check in with security.
Management will host interviews and make hiring decisions onsite, though truck driver applicants may have to return for a second round or road test.
The open positions include local pickup and delivery drivers, line haul drivers, and several openings for the Old Dominion Truck Driver Training Program, which provides six weeks of paid training to become a Class A CDL driver.
Interested applicants can visit ODFLDrivers.com to learn more.
All attendees will be temperature checked upon arrival and should bring a physical copy of their resume. Old Dominion asks all applicants to wear a mask, and interviews will be conducted following social distancing guidelines.
On March 4, Old Dominion announced it is hiring more than 800 Class A CDL truck drivers nationwide to accommodate business growth. Class A CDL drivers are eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus.
