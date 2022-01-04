OmniTrans has now implemented its latest microtransit service, OmniRide Bloomington.
OmniRide Bloomington will serve major destinations in portions of Bloomington, Colton, Rialto, and southern Fontana.
For the first six months of service, the price for OmniRide Bloomington trips will be half-off — $2 for each trip (regularly $4), or $1 for eligible discounted passengers (regularly $2).
OmniRide is a shared, on-demand transit service that operates within a defined geographic area, similar to private services such as Uber and Lyft.
Rides are booked via the OmniRide On-Demand mobile app or by phone at (909) 383-1680.
Popular destinations for OmniRide Bloomington include:
• Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center
• Palm Court Shopping Center
• Bloomington High School
• Bloomington Grove & Lillian Court
• Fontana Adult School
• Citrus High School
• Rialto Gateway
• Vineyard Valley Shopping Center
• Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
• Logistics employment centers in Agua Mansa Industrial Corridor, including Amazon and FedEx.
----- HOW TO RESERVE A RIDE:
1. Using the free OmniRide On-Demand mobile app, available for free on the App Store and Google Play, persons can reserve trips to and from locations within the OmniRide Bloomington service area.
2. When they book their trip, the app guides them to the closest “virtual stop” for pick-up, typically the closest major intersection.
3. An OmniRide van will arrive within 15 minutes for pick-up and proceed to another virtual stop, which will be another location close to the requested drop-off point.
OmniRide Bloomington service is available Mondays-Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fare can be paid by credit/debit card on the app, or with cash onboard (exact change only).
K-12 students may book OmniRide trips for only $2 as part of the Free Fares for School student program.
Vehicles are accessible for people with disabilities who use a mobility device such as a wheelchair.
OmniRide Bloomington connects to OmniTrans bus Routes 19 and 61 at the South Fontana Transfer Center near Kaiser Permanente Fontana, and to Routes 1, 19, and 22 at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for broader access to the region beyond the OmniRide Bloomington microtransit boundary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.