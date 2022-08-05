Omnitrans is implementing a new, pay-as-you-go fare capping policy in an effort to eliminate cost barriers and provide peace of mind for its customers, Omnitrans said in a news release.
“By eliminating some of the upfront cost of multi-use passes and rewarding regular customers, Omnitrans is furthering its commitment to regional equity and connect our community,” said CEO/General Manager Erin Rogers.
The fare capping process works with the Transit or Token Transit app to reward passengers when they meet the equivalent of a daily, weekly, or monthly pass. For example: a single ride on Omnitrans costs $2, and an unlimited use One-Day Pass costs $6. Customers will automatically earn a One-Day Pass after taking three trips in a single day. The process works all the way up to Omnitrans’ 31-Day Pass (cost — $60): once a customer has spent $60 on fares in a single month, they will automatically be credited a 31-Day Pass to receive unlimited rides for the remainder of the month.
Fare capping has been successful in a number of cities and benefits lower-income riders, who often are challenged by the higher upfront cost of daily, weekly or monthly passes and can end up paying more per ride when they opt for single rides. It provides peace of mind for customers in addition to incentivizing frequent ridership and eliminating the need for cash since it currently is available only through the Transit or Token Transit apps, Omnitrans said.
To learn more about fare capping and Omnitrans routes and services, visit www.omnitrans.org.
----- OMNITRANS said that the number of persons riding the bus has gone up recently.
“Over the last quarter, ridership was up 27 percent. We can’t specifically attribute the rise to gas prices, but it’s safe to say that was a contributing factor,” said Nicole Ramos, the director of marketing and communications for Omnitrans.
Omnitrans also announced that its successful Free Fares for School program, which offers kindergarten through 12th graders in the San Bernardino Valley free rides to school, will continue through the 2022-2023 school year. To date, the program has provided more than 800,000 free rides for students.
“Free Fares for School continues to exceed all ridership expectations, and we are pleased to extend the program to build the next generation of transit ridership,” said Rogers.
The Free Fares for School program allows community members 18 and under unlimited rides on Omnitrans’ 29 routes with their student ID card. The program was designed to allow students in Omnitrans’ service area to get to school, extracurricular and recreational activities, encourage school attendance and promote equity.
For more information, visit omnitrans.org/buy-a-pass/free-fares-for-school/
