Rep. Pete Aguilar recently announced $53,266,820 in federal funding for Omnitrans, the San Bernardino region’s primary public transit agency.
The funding, made possible by the CARES Act which was approved by Congress earlier this year, comes from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and is intended to offset costs incurred due to the coronavirus crisis.
“Inland Empire residents count on Omnitrans to provide reliable, low-cost transportation options throughout our region. I was proud to help pass the CARES Act to make sure public transit agencies like Omnitrans could continue to serve our communities,” said Aguilar.
“Omnitrans appreciates the work Congressman Aguilar and his colleagues have done to prepare and pass the CARES Act. This critical funding will allow our agency to recover from ridership and revenue losses incurred by the pandemic and continue to provide essential transportation services to our community in uncertain economic times,” said Erin Rogers, the Omnitrans interim CEO/general manager.
In May, Omnitrans announced that its $1 Summer Youth Fare rides are back through August.
"Youth under 18 are entitled to rides on Omnitrans services including local buses, sbX, Freeway Express, and OmniGo for only $1 each way to help them get out and enjoy some socially distant, safe fun in the sun. That’s half off bus rides all summer long!" Omnitrans said on Facebook.
The Summer Youth Fare can be paid with cash or digitally with Omnitrans mobile fares, available on the Transit app or Token Transit app. Youth must be prepared to verify their age with a valid I.D. if asked by the drivers.
"As always, your safety is of top priority at Omnitrans, and all precautions and safety measures should be observed," Omnitrans said on Facebook.
