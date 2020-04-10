Omnitrans will further reduce transit service on Monday, April 13 and has implemented additional safety procedures in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Omnitrans has been designated an essential service, and we are committed to providing that service while protecting the safety of our employees and customers,” said Interim CEO/General Manager Erin Rogers. “As we continue to closely monitor this health emergency, the agency will make adjustments as needed to ensure that we achieve both of those goals.”
Under the new reduced service plan, six routes will be eliminated, service frequency or trips will be reduced on four routes, and two routes will be operated with smaller minibuses.
Two of the eliminated routes affect Fontana:
• Route 20 in Fontana and the unincorporated San Bernardino County area is being eliminated permanently. It had been scheduled to be eliminated in September and the shutdown is being implemented early due to low ridership and the Fontana High School closure.
• Route 27 in Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga is being temporarily eliminated due to low ridership and school closures along the route.
This plan is in addition to Omnitrans’ initial service reduction (which was announced last month), which saw routes that regularly operate every 15 minutes operate every 30 minutes, and routes that typically operate every 30 minutes operate every hour.
Since the inception of the coronavirus crisis and California's “stay at home” order, Omnitrans ridership has decreased by about 65 percent.
Since last month, the agency has asked customers to board and exit buses through the rear doors to encourage social distancing and has stopped collecting fares (customers with disabilities continue to board via the front doors of the bus). Additionally, the agency has implemented a policy of 20 customers maximum per bus and requires face masks onboard in conjunction with the San Bernardino County health order mandating face coverings when leaving home.
