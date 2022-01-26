Omnitrans, San Bernardino County’s largest public transit provider, will host its first on-site job fair on Saturday, Jan. 29 in San Bernardino.
The agency is seeking coach operators and vehicle maintenance workers for its front-line staff.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Omnitrans’ facility at 1500 West Fifth Street. No appointments or reservations are necessary.
Applicants are invited, but not required, to bring a resume to the event, where they will have an opportunity to complete an application, be interviewed, and receive a contingent full-time job offer on the same day.
In addition to many benefits, prospective employees will be eligible for a $500 bonus after training and another $500 upon completion of their probationary period.
For more information on Omnitrans and its careers, visit www.omnitrans.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.