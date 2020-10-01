Omnitrans is joining the Coalition for Clean Air and partners across the state to celebrate California Clean Air Day on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The agency will be offering free rides on its buses that day to encourage community members to help create cleaner air in the region.
“We all know that air quality is priority for the region and the state and California Clean Air Day is the perfect time to challenge yourself to create new habits to help clear the air,” said Omnitrans CEO/General Manager Erin Rogers. “Beyond providing a free ride to motivate people to leave their cars at home, Omnitrans is continuing its commitment to improve the environmental sustainability of our region through our purchases and practices.”
The agency’s fleet of buses has operated on compressed natural gas for more than a decade, and 37 percent of the fleet operate near-zero emission engines.
Next year Omnitrans’ first all-electric, zero emission buses will begin operation. Within 20 years, the agency’s entire bus fleet will be transitioned to zero emission buses.
Omnitrans also has adopted a remote work policy, virtual meetings, and energy- saving facility improvements to reduce vehicle miles travelled and enhance sustainability, Omnitrans said in a news release.
Community members can do their part by taking the Clean Air Day pledge at www.cleanairday.org/pledge/, and downloading the free Omnitrans Transit app from Google Play or the App Store to claim their free ride on Oct. 7. There is even an opportunity to share their public transit story for a chance to win prizes. Details are available at www.omnitrans.org.
