Omnitrans is proposing implementation of its ConnectForward service plan, including route realignment, route elimination, and the creation of new routes, in September of this year.
To gather public feedback on the proposal, the agency is holding public meetings across the San Bernardino Valley between now and Feb. 6.
A public meeting will be held at Fontana City Hall, 8353 Sierra Avenue, on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 3 to 6 p.m.
“The ConnectForward plan prepares Omnitrans for future regional transit needs, and ensures long-term financial sustainability for the agency,” said Omnitrans Interim Director of Marketing Nicole Ramos. “In designing the plan, staff worked to maximize efficiency while minimizing customer impact.”
In all, 25 of the agency’s 32 current routes are scheduled for changes, including the elimination of seven routes as well as the introduction of four new routes to cover most of the impacted service areas. Route or schedule changes also are planned on 18 additional routes.
Detailed information on the proposed ConnectForward plan is available at www.omnitrans.org/connectforward.
The final ConnectForward plan, including any adjustments made as a result of public comment, is expected to go before the Omnitrans Board of Directors for approval on April 1.
In addition to the public meetings, comments may be submitted by phone at (909) 379-7150, by email at Planning@omnitrans.org, or by mail to the Omnitrans Strategic Development Dept., 1700 West Fifth Street, San Bernardino, CA 92411. The comment period will close at 5 p.m. on Feb. 13.
