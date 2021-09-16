Ontario International Airport (ONT) continues to experience an impressive pandemic recovery, reporting strong year-over-year gains in August passenger volumes and inching to within 7 percent of pre-COVID levels.
More than 467,000 passengers traveled through ONT during the month — 138 percent more than August last year and 93 percent of the passenger volume recorded in the same month in 2019, officials announced. ONT welcomed more than 454,000 domestic passengers and 13,600 international travelers during August.
Year to date, total passenger volume was 2.6 million, 51 percent higher than the same period last year and within 72.5 percent of 2019 levels for the same eight-month period.
“Ontario International continued to experience a strong pandemic recovery in August, and we remain confident in our ability to attract air service and maintain Ontario’s status as a safe, attractive destination airport,” said Ronald O. Loveridge, vice president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).
Air cargo (freight and mail) shipments in August totaled more than 68,000 tons, a decrease of 8.3 percent compared to the same month in 2020 but an increase of 1.6 percent compared to the same month in 2019. Over the first eight months of the year, air cargo — more than 543,000 tons — declined 2.7 percent from the same period a year ago but increased 15.6 percent compared to 2019.
