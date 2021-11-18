Officials at Ontario International Airport (ONT) are expecting more than 180,000 passengers over the Thanksgiving holiday, nearly equaling the pre-pandemic passenger volumes from Thanksgiving 2019.
Based on current airline schedules, airport executives estimate 180,639 passengers will fly into and out of ONT during the 11-day holiday travel period from Friday, Nov. 19 through Monday, Nov. 29, 1.2 percent fewer compared with the same period in 2019. The high point will be Wednesday, Nov. 24, when more than 19,000 air travelers are expected.
Airlines operating at ONT are offering more than 209,000 seats, 2.8 percent fewer than the Thanksgiving holiday period in 2019, with more than 86 percent of those seats filled.
“We have been experiencing near pre-pandemic passenger volumes in recent months and we couldn’t be happier to welcome our customers over Thanksgiving,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.
Pointing to the airport’s robust pandemic recovery, Wapner said that airlines operating at ONT are offering nonstop service to 25 destinations this year, which is six more than the summer of 2019. Included among them are such cities as Charlotte, Chicago (O’Hare International Airport), Honolulu, Houston (William P. Hobby Airport), Mexico City and San Salvador.
“As we return to near-normal travel routines, we look forward to delivering the same pre-pandemic hassle-free experience our customers had come to expect at Ontario,” Wapner said.
