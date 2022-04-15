Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials had eagerly awaited a month in which passenger volume would be higher than the same month before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the wait is over as the airport welcomed 454,000 air travelers last month, 4 percent more than in March 2019.
“Ontario is setting the pace of recovery among airports in California and, as a result, it is an attractive metropolitan gateway for airlines restarting suspended services and establishing new routes as public health restrictions ease and demand for air travel increases,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.
Domestic passengers totaled 439,531 last month, while the number of international travelers was almost 15,000, increases of 71 percent and 446 percent, respectively, compared with March of last year. The total number of ONT passengers was 75 percent higher in March, airport officials said in a news release.
Most importantly, domestic and international passenger volume combined was 3.97 percent higher in March compared with March 2019. Domestic travel increased more than 6.5 percent to 439,531 while international volume was 40 percent lower at 14,492.
“The March passenger numbers are a tremendous achievement for our airport and airline partners, launching Ontario International’s pandemic recovery to an even higher level. We can’t say for sure what the coming months will bring, but the March passenger count shows what full recovery looks like,” said OIAA Chief Executive Officer Atif Elkadi.
The emergence of ONT as an increasingly popular aviation gateway comes as the Inland Empire experiences a steady influx of new residents, particularly from the coastal areas of Los Angeles and Orange counties, drawn by employment opportunities, available housing and high quality of life. According to U.S. Census data, San Bernardino and Riverside counties have experienced the fifth-largest population gain among the top 50 metro areas in the U.S.
From January through March, the number of passengers who traveled through ONT doubled compared to the same period last year. The first quarter figures were 3.7 percent lower than 2019.
Shipments of air cargo likewise remained strong in March compared with March 2019, increasing by 22 percent. On a year-to-date basis, shipments of freight and mail combined were 18 percent higher than the first quarter of 2019 as the Inland Empire continued to be a hub for commercial freight movement.
Compared to 2021, March and year-to-date cargo shipments decreased 6.5 percent and 7 percent, respectively.
