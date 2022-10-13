Ontario International Airport (ONT) surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the seventh straight month in September as passenger volumes continued to climb to levels not seen since 2007, airport officials announced.
Nearly 517,000 air travelers flew into or out of ONT during the month, 10.15 percent more than the same month in 2019. It marked the fifth consecutive month in which passenger volumes exceeded a half million, and moved Ontario closer to a possible 6 million passengers by year’s end.
The September total also represented a 6,000-passenger increase over August — typically a peak month for air travel.
Through the first nine months of the year, ONT welcomed 4.2 million passengers — 3.6 percent more than the same period in 2019 and 37.6 percent above last year. At this pace, the airport should well exceed the 5.6 million passengers who flew into or out of ONT in 2019 — the last full year before the pandemic.
The September numbers also underscored Ontario’s role as a global logistics hub. Shipments of air cargo totaled more than 70,000 tons during the month, 14.4 percent higher than the same month in 2019. Last month’s tonnage was essentially flat when compared with September a year ago.
For the first nine months of the year, air cargo volume was more than 618,000 tons, 11 percent more than the same period in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.