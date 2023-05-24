Airline passengers planning travel through Ontario International Airport (ONT) will see busier terminals this summer, yet officials offered assurance that they can expect to have a positive experience at the airport.
Based on current airline schedules, more than 1.8 million passengers are expected to move through ONT between Friday, May 26, and Monday, Sept. 4, a 7 percent increase over last summer and nearly 13 percent more than the same period during pre-pandemic 2019, ONT said in a news release.
Ontario passengers have the added benefit of new and increased air service to popular domestic and international destinations this summer, compared to summer 2022, including:
• Atlanta – New daily service with Frontier Airlines that is in addition to three daily departures on Delta Air Lines.
• Dallas-Fort Worth – Seven daily departures, up from five daily last year, with six offered by American Airlines and one by Frontier Airlines.
• Dallas/Love Field – Daily service via Southwest Airlines, up from once weekly last summer.
• San Francisco – Daily service with Frontier Airlines that is in addition to three daily departures on United Airlines.
• Seattle – Four daily departures on Alaska Airlines, up from 3 daily last summer, that is in addition to three daily departures on Delta Air Lines.
• Guadalajara – Expanded service with larger A321 aircraft on most Volaris departures, offering 50 additional seats per flight.
• Taipei – Fully restored daily service offered by China Airlines, compared to once-weekly service last summer.
Airlines are offering more than 2.3 million seats from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, with nearly 78 percent expected to be filled. The number of seats available this summer is 9 percent higher compared with summer a year ago. Airline schedules for July show 502 departures per week at ONT, 11 more than July last year.
“Airports often determine if passengers have positive travel experiences, whether for business or leisure, so we are pulling out the stops to set a positive tone this summer,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. “Our airport is exceeding pre-pandemic passenger volume, and despite higher air fares, summer travel demand is strong. Our guests deserve an enjoyable airport experience and that’s what we will continue to deliver with added air services, exciting dining options and facilities that are second to none.”
Airport officials recommend travelers arrive at ONT two hours prior to departure time for domestic flights and three hours prior for international flights.
Officials also noted a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Terminal 4 is open to passengers, visitors and airport employees before the Memorial Day weekend.
For more information, visit www.ontario-airport.com.
