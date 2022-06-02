Job seekers interested in working at the fastest-growing airport in the United States will have the opportunity to explore hundreds of career opportunities when Ontario International Airport (ONT) hosts a Job Fair on Wednesday, June 8.
More than 25 vendors, airlines and business partners will participate in the hiring event, which will be held between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Terminal 1, 1940 Moore Way, Ontario. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress professionally.
Some of the participating companies and agencies will be ABM Industries, Airbahn, Allied Universal Security, Aspire Lounge, Airport Terminal Services, Causewell Insurance Services, CLEAR, Delaware North, Diversity Food Brands, Dunkin, Enterprise Holdings, FedEx Express, Hudson News, JBT Airport Services, Master Landscape, Menzies, PCI, Prosegur Security, the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Department, SIA Engineering, Sierra Aviation, Subway, Traveler’s Aid, the Transportation Security Administration, Unifi Services (Frontier), United Ground Express, United Parcel Services, and US Aviation.
Aviation is one of the fastest-growing career pathways in the United States, with opportunities for advancement in fields such as aircraft maintenance, piloting and airline operations, security, customer service, and logistics and supply chain. Companies participating in the June 8 Job Fair represent all of these and more at the airport of choice for millions of Southern Californians.
ONT has been recognized as the fastest-growing airport in the U.S. four years running, and is one of the fastest-recovering airports in the world since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is the perfect time to explore a career at Ontario International – one of the aviation industry’s great success stories. As we’ve continued to grow, so too have the job opportunities for residents of our community and this vibrant region we serve,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.
“Veterans and local residents are especially encouraged to attend this hiring event. Ontario International Airport is an economic and employment driver for our region, and this Job Fair is one more example of our commitment to expanding career-exploration opportunities,” said Curt Hagman, OIAA commissioner and chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.
In addition to the Job Fair, the airport is partnering with the City of Ontario and Mt. San Antonio College on a first-of-its-kind Aviation Careers Pathway – an eight-week course free of charge to high school juniors and seniors who live in the city.
The airport also has partnered with Fontana A.B. Miller High School on a free, 10-week course, Shades of Blue, providing students with access to pilots, engineers, mechanics, air traffic controllers and other aerospace professionals.
For more information on the Job Fair, contact CommunityEngagement@flyOntario.com.
