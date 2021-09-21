Ontario Mills recently announced the addition of Brixton and Aerie/OFFLINE by Aerie to the mall’s retail lineup.
These first-to-market retailers are slated to open in time for the holidays and will be joined by OMZ Shoes and Banter by Piercing Pagoda. For store hours and promotions, visit the Ontario Mills website.
Coming soon:
• Brixton: Brixton’s timeless, vintage-inspired aesthetic includes offerings for men and women ranging from casual comfort to elevated takes on classic headwear and apparel (opening in October near Lucky Brand Jeans Outlet)
• Banter by Piercing Pagoda: Banter by Piercing Pagoda carries a wide variety of quality fine jewelry and piercing options that allow patrons to experiment with their style while celebrating and expressing themselves (opening in November near Hurley)
• OMZ Shoes: OMZ Shoes offers a variety of women’s footwear showcasing the latest trends and styles (opening in November near The Children’s Place)
• Aerie/OFFLINE by Aerie: At Aerie, shoppers can find bras, underwear, swim, activewear and more in sizes AA to DDD and XXS to XXL (opening in December near Puma)
Now open:
• Jollibee: This fast food restaurant invites guests to experience a unique take on comfort food (located near Marshall’s).
