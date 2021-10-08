Ontario Mills is hosting an in-person and virtual job fair this weekend (Oct. 8-10), highlighting a range of opportunities open to area residents.
The fall job fair will run through Sunday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Job seekers are invited to inquire about more than 50 available positions at a variety of retailers and restaurants on property. During this event, participating businesses will be looking to fill a range of job titles and types including seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions.
Participating stores and restaurants include adidas Outlet store, The Children’s Place, Aeropostale, Rainforest Café, ECCO, Gamestop, Burlington, and more.
For more information, visit the Ontario Mills Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
