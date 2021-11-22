Ontario Mills has announced the addition of first-to-market Karl Lagerfeld Paris to the mall's lineup of retailers.
This luxury brand joins California’s largest outlet shopping destination just in time for the holidays along with Brixton and OMZ shoes, which opened earlier this year. For store hours and promotions, customers can visit the Ontario Mills website.
----- NOW OPEN:
• Karl Lagerfeld Paris: Karl Lagerfeld brings his unique vision of Parisian chic to America with Karl Lagerfeld Paris, featuring collections of ready-to-wear for women, accessories, shoes, and bags.
Located in Fashion Alley across from True Religion
• Brixton: Brixton’s timeless, vintage-inspired aesthetic includes offerings for men and women, ranging from casual comfort to elevated takes on classic headwear and apparel perfect for any occasion.
Located near Lucky Brand
• OMZ Shoes: OMZ Shoes offers a variety of women’s footwear, showcasing the latest trends and styles available.
Located across from Tilly’s
----- COMING SOON:
• Aerie/OFFLINE by Aerie: At Aerie, shoppers can find bras, underwear, swim, activewear & more in sizes AA to DDD and XXS to XXL. The company is committed to making all people feel good about their real selves, inside and out.
Opening December 2021 across from Puma
• Banter by Piercing Pagoda: Banter by Piercing Pagoda carries a wide variety of quality fine jewelry and piercing options that allow patrons to experiment with their style while celebrating and expressing themselves.
Opening December 2021; near Hurley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.