Ontario Mills will be hosting a virtual job fair to fill a variety of available positions at more than 40 retailers and restaurants at the mall's property.
The event will take place from Monday, June 7 to Sunday, June 20.
Area residents are invited to either apply online or inquire in-store about positions ranging from management to sales associates and servers.
Participating stores and restaurants include Coach, Tory Burch, True Religion Outlet, Victoria’s Secret, Forever 21, Puma, Under Armour, Levi’s Outlet Store, Chipotle, Yong Kang Street, Burlington, and Original Penguin. Interested persons can visit Ontario Mills Virtual Job Fair for the full list of stores and restaurants currently hiring.
