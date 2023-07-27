The Inland Empire has become a hot tourist attraction, bringing with it abundant jobs and career opportunities, according to the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board (WDB).
Today, leisure and hospitality rank among the region’s top five employment sectors, exceeding 180,000 total jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
And while many of these jobs are entry level, allowing teenagers and young adults the opportunity to gain valuable work experience, demand is growing for higher-paying positions such as chefs, restaurant and hotel managers, lighting and sound engineers and venue operators, the WDB said in a news release.
To help meet this need, community colleges and universities across San Bernardino County offer a variety of certificate and degree programs in hospitality management and culinary arts.
Similar career pathways are opening up at the high school level, one notable example being a new 4,700-square-foot hospitality and culinary arts center at Colton High School, which is expected to open next year.
“The economic impact of all of this is staggering, accounting for more than $5 billion a year in wages across the Inland Empire and generating more than $400 million a year in local and state tax revenues in San Bernardino County alone.” the WDB said.
The WDB said it is committed to supporting this essential industry and the jobs it provides to local residents. To learn more about the resources and services the WDB provides businesses and job seekers, visit https://workforce.sbcounty.gov.
