Pathway from Boys to Men Inc. will be holding an Introduction to Construction Workshop on Zoom on May 20.
The event will help introduce the community to the vast career opportunities in the construction industry.
The guest speaker will be Connie Caruthers from the American Institute of Architecture/Construction Specification Institute.
To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/careers-quest-introduction-to-construction-tickets-153377802135
----- IN ADDITION, Pathway from Boys to Men, which is based in Fontana, is taking scholarship applications for high school seniors and college students.
Five $500 scholarships will be awarded.
The scholarship application must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 1. Scholarship submission requirements and essay must be be collated in one pdf file and sent electronically to: admin.support@pathwayfromboystomen.com.
For more information, contact James Randolph at (909) 838-5623.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.