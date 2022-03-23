Pathway From Boys to Men, a Fontana-based nonprofit organization, will hold two events for the community on Thursday, March 24.
“Financial Literacy 101 — Budgeting II” will be presented by Erin Mackay and Efrin Vega of Citizens Business Bank on Zoom from 3 to 4 p.m.
Also, Pathway From Boys to Men’s Careers-Quest Program will present “Introduction to Construction” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Lamar Hanger, a union carpenter who is teaching carpentry in the Fontana Unified School District.
For registration information, call (909) 838-5623 or visit www.pathwayfromboystomen.com.
----- IN ADDITION, Pathway From Boys to Men will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, March 26.
The event, entitled “Coffee, Cake and Conversation,” will run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Anthony Bearden of TKO Pest Service.
The ticket price is $25.
The mission of Pathway From Boys to Men is to provide resources and support to the underserved men, women, and youth in the local community. Pathway’s goal through its Careers Quest Program is to equip the community with the tools and resources needed to build toward a happy, health, and prosperous life.
To register for this event, go to pathwayccc-fundraiser.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.