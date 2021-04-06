Pathway From Boys to Men, Inc. will be holding events this month to provide assistance for community members.
An online Life Skills Training Series will take place on Tuesday, April 13; Wednesday, April 14; and Thursday, April 15 from 1 to 2 p.m.
"Pathway instructors will cover the importance of communication, time management, and anger management as a means to a happy, healthy, and prosperous life," said James Randolph, who is the founder of Pathway From Boys to Men, Inc.
For more information, call Randolph at (909) 838-5623.
On April 22, a Get Into Construction event will take place featuring guest speaker Emmett Cromwell, the business representative/president at Millwright Union Local 1607 in San Bernardino.
Pathway from Boys to Men, a Fontana nonprofit organization, provides resources and support to the underserved men, women, and youth in the local area. For more information, visit www.pathwayfromboystomen.com.
